ISHI uses rough silk that’s dyed naturally with cochineal, indigo, nuts, moss, and the bark of a tree called Palo de Águila. Their Cajonos collection (shown here) features silk from two small villages in the northern Sierras in Oaxaca, where Zapotec indians grow the worm, make the thread, and dye it. They also use a waistloom to make rebozos, or shawls