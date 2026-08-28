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Choose Your Own Adventure at This $5M Topanga CompoundView 14 Photos

Choose Your Own Adventure at This $5M Topanga Compound

With a main house, an ADU, and a restored 1950s trailer, the hillside property offers three variations on home.
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Location: 20605 Cheney Dr, Topanga, CA 

Price: $4,995,000

Architect: Steven Fernandez 

Year: 2021

Footprint: 3,353 square feet (4 beds, 6 baths)

Lot Size: 2.1 acres

From the Listing: "In the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains, this fully reimagined Topanga estate is a study in rustic modernism: utilitarian, elegant, and rooted in its rugged surroundings. The property is arranged in two distinct areas across its 2.1 usable acres: the three-bedroom main house at the top, and a lower area with separate street access consisting of a one-bedroom ADU, a workshop, and a restored one-bedroom Spartan trailer. The main house opens to light-filled, open-plan living with floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass. A ground-floor bedroom with its own outdoor entrance and en suite works easily as a guest room or office. Upstairs, two en suite bedrooms sit among the treetops. The primary features a private Ipe deck set into the canopy of a mature ash, and opens to a wide view of the hillsides. The gardens were shaped by landscape designer Suzanne McKevitt with an earth-first, drought-tolerant approach. A 650-square-foot ADU offers a lofted bedroom with en suite bath and a private outdoor sitting area built from a converted shipping container. Beside it, a workshop with 25-foot ceilings is well suited to an artist’s studio or recording space. Nearby, the restored 1950s Spartan trailer keeps its own private setting and outdoor bathroom. Together they form a self-contained artist’s retreat and bring the estate to a functional five bedrooms and six baths. The estate is wildfire-hardened, clad in DensGlass sheathing and corrugated steel, with an exterior sprinkler system, on-site fire hydrants, and a whole-property backup generator."

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In the backyard, a saltwater pool overlooks the property’s fruit trees as well as distant canyon views.&nbsp;

In the backyard, a saltwater pool overlooks the property’s fruit trees as well as distant canyon views. 

The property comes with a restored 1950s Spartan trailer.&nbsp;

The property comes with a restored 1950s Spartan trailer. 

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In the main house, the living room features a see-through fireplace made of steel, board-formed concrete, and Yosemite stone.  

Photo by Neue Focus
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Choose Your Own Adventure at This $5M Topanga Compound - Photo 9 of 14 -
The kitchen, complete with appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Bosch, connects to an outdoor grill.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The kitchen, complete with appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Bosch, connects to an outdoor grill.  

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The property includes a private ADU that can host visiting guests or serve as a rental.&nbsp;

The property includes a private ADU that can host visiting guests or serve as a rental. 

20605 Cheney Drive in Topanga, California, is currently listed for $4,995,000 by Simon Van Meervenne at Snyder Sutton Real Estate and Jeff Chertow with Pinnacle Estates.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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