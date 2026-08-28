Choose Your Own Adventure at This $5M Topanga Compound
Location: 20605 Cheney Dr, Topanga, CA
Price: $4,995,000
Architect: Steven Fernandez
Year: 2021
Footprint: 3,353 square feet (4 beds, 6 baths)
Lot Size: 2.1 acres
From the Listing: "In the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains, this fully reimagined Topanga estate is a study in rustic modernism: utilitarian, elegant, and rooted in its rugged surroundings. The property is arranged in two distinct areas across its 2.1 usable acres: the three-bedroom main house at the top, and a lower area with separate street access consisting of a one-bedroom ADU, a workshop, and a restored one-bedroom Spartan trailer. The main house opens to light-filled, open-plan living with floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass. A ground-floor bedroom with its own outdoor entrance and en suite works easily as a guest room or office. Upstairs, two en suite bedrooms sit among the treetops. The primary features a private Ipe deck set into the canopy of a mature ash, and opens to a wide view of the hillsides. The gardens were shaped by landscape designer Suzanne McKevitt with an earth-first, drought-tolerant approach. A 650-square-foot ADU offers a lofted bedroom with en suite bath and a private outdoor sitting area built from a converted shipping container. Beside it, a workshop with 25-foot ceilings is well suited to an artist’s studio or recording space. Nearby, the restored 1950s Spartan trailer keeps its own private setting and outdoor bathroom. Together they form a self-contained artist’s retreat and bring the estate to a functional five bedrooms and six baths. The estate is wildfire-hardened, clad in DensGlass sheathing and corrugated steel, with an exterior sprinkler system, on-site fire hydrants, and a whole-property backup generator."
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In the main house, the living room features a see-through fireplace made of steel, board-formed concrete, and Yosemite stone.Photo by Neue Focus
20605 Cheney Drive in Topanga, California, is currently listed for $4,995,000 by Simon Van Meervenne at Snyder Sutton Real Estate and Jeff Chertow with Pinnacle Estates.
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