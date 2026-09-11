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Palm Springs’s Iconic Homes Take After This Recently Listed $1M SoCal Address and Its NeighborhoodView 21 Photos

Palm Springs’s Iconic Homes Take After This Recently Listed $1M SoCal Address and Its Neighborhood

The 1954 plan by Palmer & Krisel is part of the architects’ first large development with George Alexander and a testing ground for the indoor/outdoor lifestyle they brought to the desert.
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Location: 19748 Victory Boulevard, Woodland Hills, California

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1954

Architect: Palmer & Krisel

Footprint: 1,980 Square Feet (4 Beds, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.165 Acres

From the Agent: "Built in 1954 as part of the Corbin Palms development, this reimagined Palmer & Krisel residence reflects a moment when modern architecture became part of everyday California life. Conceived for young families embracing an optimistic postwar future, Corbin Palms transformed the traditional suburban house into something lighter, more open, and connected to its climate and landscape.

"One of Southern California’s most intact midcentury-modern neighborhoods, Corbin Palms remains remarkably true to its original vision. Broad streets lined with mature palms frame Palmer & Krisel's compositions, where low horizontal rooflines, clerestory glazing, and exposed wood structure established a new architectural language for postwar suburban living.

"This residence preserves those defining qualities while introducing contemporary updates. Vaulted wood ceilings and exposed structure create a sense of openness, while clerestory windows bring soft natural light deep into the interior. The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow together before extending outdoors, reinforcing the relationship between architecture and landscape that became a hallmark of California modernism.

"The renovated kitchen pairs custom white oak cabinetry and quartz countertops with stainless-steel appliances. Polished concrete floors and a restrained material palette allow the architecture to remain the focus.

"Outside, the property continues Palmer & Krisel’s vision of outdoor living as an extension of the home. A private swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, dining terrace, mature citrus trees, and landscaped gardens create multiple places for gathering, entertaining, and enjoying Southern California’s year-round climate.

"The home is an opportunity to own an authentic piece of California’s architectural history in one of the San Fernando Valley’s most significant collections of midentury-modern architecture; a neighborhood where thoughtful planning, modern design, and enduring optimism continue to shape everyday life even seventy years after its creation."

According to archival records, Corbin Palms originally included 289 homes, with architects Palmer &amp; Krisel designing the houses, landscaping, color schemes, and street layout. Today, the enclave remains one of Southern California’s best-preserved midcentury-modern neighborhoods.

According to archival records, Corbin Palms originally included 289 homes, with architects Palmer & Krisel designing the houses, landscaping, color schemes, and street layout. Today, the enclave remains one of Southern California’s best-preserved midcentury-modern neighborhoods.

Palm Springs’s Iconic Homes Take After This Recently Listed $1M SoCal Address and Its Neighborhood - Photo 2 of 20 -

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The updated kitchen features custom white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The updated kitchen features custom white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

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Exposed post-and-beam construction, a vaulted wood ceiling, and clerestory windows bring height and daylight to the open kitchen, dining, and living areas, which are unified by polished concrete floors.

Exposed post-and-beam construction, a vaulted wood ceiling, and clerestory windows bring height and daylight to the open kitchen, dining, and living areas, which are unified by polished concrete floors.

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Contemporary updates to the home were intentionally restrained to honor Palmer &amp; Krisel’s original vision. It maintains its exposed structure, indoor/outdoor scheme, and an emphasis on openness.

Contemporary updates to the home were intentionally restrained to honor Palmer & Krisel’s original vision. It maintains its exposed structure, indoor/outdoor scheme, and an emphasis on openness.

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Palm Springs’s Iconic Homes Take After This Recently Listed $1M SoCal Address and Its Neighborhood - Photo 9 of 20 -
The home has four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home office.

The home has four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home office.

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The realtor notes that architect William Krisel and developer George Alexander first collaborated at Corbin Palms, where they developed ideas they would later bring to the neighborhoods they developed in Palm Springs.

The realtor notes that architect William Krisel and developer George Alexander first collaborated at Corbin Palms, where they developed ideas they would later bring to the neighborhoods they developed in Palm Springs.

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Archival records show Palmer &amp; Krisel intentionally varied the homes’ elevations and exterior colors so no two identical designs could be seen from a single vantage point.

Archival records show Palmer & Krisel intentionally varied the homes’ elevations and exterior colors so no two identical designs could be seen from a single vantage point.

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Interiors open directly to the backyard’s kidney pool, outdoor kitchen, and cozy dining terrace.

Interiors open directly to the backyard’s kidney pool, outdoor kitchen, and cozy dining terrace.

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The backyard also has several mature citrus trees.&nbsp;

The backyard also has several mature citrus trees. 

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Another hallmark of homes throughout Corbin Palms are low-slung rooflines.

Another hallmark of homes throughout Corbin Palms are low-slung rooflines.

19748 Victory Boulevard in Woodland Hills, California, is currently listed for $995,000 by Rick Grahn and Brian Linder, AIA, of The Value of Architecture at Compass.

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Midcentury HomesReal Estate

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