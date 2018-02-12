A Luminous Palm Springs Midcentury Asks $3.35M
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. His commissions included the Frank Sinatra House, the Edris House, the Santa Fe Savings and Loan (now the Palm Springs Museum Architecture and Design Center), and the Palm Springs Art Museum. Another masterwork by Williams, this sprawling Palm Springs beauty located at 1275 South Calle De Maria is now being offered for $3,350,000.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The residence is set on almost one acre of land in the Deepwell neighborhood of Palm Springs. The 4,200-square-foot home was originally landscaped by Eckbo, Dean, Royston, and Williams with elements of their design, including terraced gardens, still remaining intact on the gorgeous grounds today. The stunning four-bedroom, four-bath, post-and-beam dwelling has floor-to-ceiling windows which line the back of the home—looking out on the rectangular pool, expansive grassy lawn, and unobstructed view of Mount San Jacinto in the distance.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Koerner House has been featured in several books, served as the backdrop for fashion spreads in Vogue and Marie Claire, and was even featured in Nick Cassavetes' Alpha Dog (2006) starring Justin Timberlake.
1275 South Calle De Maria, Palm Springs, California, is now being offered for $3,350,000. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.