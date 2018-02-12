A Luminous Palm Springs Midcentury Asks $3.35M

Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. His commissions included the Frank Sinatra House, the Edris House, the Santa Fe Savings and Loan (now the Palm Springs Museum Architecture and Design Center), and the Palm Springs Art Museum. Another masterwork by Williams, this sprawling Palm Springs beauty located at 1275 South Calle De Maria is now being offered for $3,350,000.

Set back from the street, this private property has sliders with outdoor access, solar panels, and mountain views from every room.

The residence is set on almost one acre of land in the Deepwell neighborhood of Palm Springs. The 4,200-square-foot home was originally landscaped by Eckbo, Dean, Royston, and Williams with elements of their design, including terraced gardens, still remaining intact on the gorgeous grounds today. The stunning four-bedroom, four-bath, post-and-beam dwelling has floor-to-ceiling windows which line the back of the home—looking out on the rectangular pool, expansive grassy lawn, and unobstructed view of Mount San Jacinto in the distance.

An elegant fountain spills into a palm-sheltered pond at the entry.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Koerner House has been featured in several books, served as the backdrop for fashion spreads in Vogue and Marie Claire, and was even featured in Nick Cassavetes' Alpha Dog (2006) starring Justin Timberlake.

Interiors feature Williams' iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling, built-ins, wood ceilings, slump stone walls and fireplace, clerestory windows, board-and-batten redwood siding, and many original fixtures.

The estate also includes a servants' quarter (or office with bath), a sunroom, and an interior atrium with a pond.

The interior atrium is adjacent to the master bedroom suite.

The home features four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The home features original built-in pieces that enhance the midcentury vibe.

The dining room leads to a screened-in porch.

The open kitchen is adjacent to the dining area.

Bar seating by the kitchen

The large L-shaped estate looks out on a large pool and a luxurious outdoor area perfect for entertaining.

The outdoor entertaining space includes a shuffleboard court and a built-in outdoor seating area complete with a fireplace and barbecue.

The stacked stone fireplace is perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.

The expansive grassy lawn features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.