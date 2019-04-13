A Pair of Designers Renovate Their Brooklyn Brownstone With a Bright Monochromatic Palette

Ed Parker and his wife, Barbara Tutino Parker, spent the first 10 years of their New York City life in a rental loft above a factory in Bushwick, Brooklyn. But eventually the couple, who met while students at Carnegie Mellon University, where she was an exchange student from Rome, grew tired of renting and decided it was time to buy a place of their own. With the city’s notoriously high cost of real estate, they knew it wouldn’t be easy. It took them two years to find the right fit, a 1,000-square-foot apartment in Park Slope.

