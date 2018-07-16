An Astounding Steel-Clad Home Under a Railway Viaduct in London Asks $1.4M
By Michele Koh Morollo –
An award-winning live/work space that currently holds a family residence and photography studio defies the constraints of the site.
Built into and around a 19th-century railway viaduct in Southeast London, Archway Studios is a spectacular, steel-clad, live/work space spanning 1,600 square feet. Offered at £1,085,000 (approximately $1,436,000) through The Modern House, the property designed by British practice Undercurrent Architects.
For more information, contact The Modern House.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Where to Stay in London
Save
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.