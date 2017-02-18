Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale
View Photos

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale

Add to
Like
Share
By URBAN RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE / Published by URBAN RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE
An Urban Lifestyle Oasis in Downtown LA

This amazing unique 1,190 square foot, one of a kind 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom customized loft with an outdoor balcony, has custom upgrades which include; stunning wood floors, high-end Bosch washer/dryer, a Samsung refrigerator with built-in Wi-Fi and Pandora music service. Along with custom designed adjustable shelved closets, drawers/doors have a "soft close" feature and are lined in a velvet-like material for watches/jewelry. 

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 1 of 9 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 2 of 9 -

The master bathroom counter is a matte finish marble. The shower has upgraded custom fixtures. 

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 3 of 9 -

The second bathroom has a full sized soaker bath tub. 

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 4 of 9 -

Amenities include; Ralphs Fresh Fare grocery store on the lower level, a screening room, fitness center, pool and community room. 

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 5 of 9 -

The building is perfectly located in the heart of everything special in DTLA. LA LIVE is within walking distance, as is the new Whole Foods grocery store. 

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 6 of 9 -

This exquisite loft comes with one enclosed parking space and is must see.

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 7 of 9 -

For more information, please visit: http://dtlalife.com/property/645-w-9th-st-335-2/

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 8 of 9 -

2 BED | 2 BATH | 1,190 Sf | $780,000

Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale - Photo 9 of 9 -

Listing Courtesy of Alex LiMandri | DTLA LIFE | Cal BRE # 01822666 | www.dtlalife.com | alex@dtlalife.com | (213) 447-4080