Ultimate Urban Loft for Sale

This amazing unique 1,190 square foot, one of a kind 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom customized loft with an outdoor balcony, has custom upgrades which include; stunning wood floors, high-end Bosch washer/dryer, a Samsung refrigerator with built-in Wi-Fi and Pandora music service. Along with custom designed adjustable shelved closets, drawers/doors have a "soft close" feature and are lined in a velvet-like material for watches/jewelry.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The master bathroom counter is a matte finish marble. The shower has upgraded custom fixtures.

The second bathroom has a full sized soaker bath tub.

Amenities include; Ralphs Fresh Fare grocery store on the lower level, a screening room, fitness center, pool and community room.

The building is perfectly located in the heart of everything special in DTLA. LA LIVE is within walking distance, as is the new Whole Foods grocery store.

This exquisite loft comes with one enclosed parking space and is must see.

For more information, please visit: http://dtlalife.com/property/645-w-9th-st-335-2/

2 BED | 2 BATH | 1,190 Sf | $780,000