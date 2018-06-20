Novelist Norman Mailer's Former Nautical-Inspired Brooklyn Flat Asks $2.25M
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Take over the top-floor apartment of a landmarked 1840 Brooklyn Heights townhouse where Pulitzer Prize-winning author Norman Mailer worked.
The rare and culturally significant property is now available through CORE. Famous guests—including John Lennon and Bob Dylan—have gathered in the flat during the many parties Mailer hosted here.
