A Gorgeous Frank Lloyd Wright Home Hits the Market For the First Time at $1.2M
Not far from Ann Arbor’s famed Palmer House lies another Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home that has been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
Coupled with an idyllic, 10-acre setting, this little-known property that embodies Usonian principles has been listed on the market for the first time for $1,200,000 via The Barrett Group.
The 1,300-square-foot Whiteford-Haddock House boasts many of Wright’s signature features, from the sweeping great room to the reddish concrete floors with original gravity heating systems intact.
Although Michigan is studded with many of Wright’s iconic works, the Whiteford-Haddock House has drawn significantly less attention due to the owner’s privacy preferences and because of its realization after Wright’s death.
Frank Lloyd Wright originally designed the compact home in 1939 for retired schoolteacher Edith Carlson in Superior, Wisconsin. Dubbed "Below Zero," the home was specially designed to weather the area's harsh winter climate—exposed glass was minimized while the steeply sloping roof was engineered to shed snow and highlight the decoration of icicles in winter.
Carlson did not build the project, and Wright later reprised the design in Racine, Wisconsin for photographer Roy Petersen. However, the proposed Racine home was also never realized.
Two clients and 40 years after Wright’s first design, University of Michigan astrophysicist Fred Haddock and his then-wife, Priscilla Whiteford, revived the designs for the Roy Peterson house.
The project was executed under the supervision of Charles Montooth of Taliesin Associated Architects—the architecture firm founded by Wright—and finally completed in 1979 with authentic Wright features throughout. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s least known homes.
3935 Holden Drive, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is now being listed by The Barrett Group for $1,200,000. See the full listing here.
