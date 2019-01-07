A Gorgeous Frank Lloyd Wright Home Hits the Market For the First Time at $1.2M

Not far from Ann Arbor’s famed Palmer House lies another Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home that has been deliberately kept under the radar—until now. Coupled with an idyllic, 10-acre setting, this little-known property that embodies Usonian principles has been listed on the market for the first time for $1,200,000 via The Barrett Group.

Shielded from the street, the two-bedroom, two-bath home is set on a 10-acre property with gardens, lawns, and old-growth trees overlooking Honey Creek.

The 1,300-square-foot Whiteford-Haddock House boasts many of Wright’s signature features, from the sweeping great room to the reddish concrete floors with original gravity heating systems intact.

Wright’s 1939 design of the home’s dramatic sloped roof was ahead of its time.

Although Michigan is studded with many of Wright’s iconic works, the Whiteford-Haddock House has drawn significantly less attention due to the owner’s privacy preferences and because of its realization after Wright’s death.

The Whiteford-Haddock House features an L-shaped design based on a two-by-four rectangular module. Pictured is the great room, which is lined with horizontal redwood panels and built-in furnishings.

Frank Lloyd Wright originally designed the compact home in 1939 for retired schoolteacher Edith Carlson in Superior, Wisconsin. Dubbed "Below Zero," the home was specially designed to weather the area's harsh winter climate—exposed glass was minimized while the steeply sloping roof was engineered to shed snow and highlight the decoration of icicles in winter. Carlson did not build the project, and Wright later reprised the design in Racine, Wisconsin for photographer Roy Petersen. However, the proposed Racine home was also never realized.

The foyer, marked by brick paving, leads to a hallway to the left and the great room to the right.

Two clients and 40 years after Wright’s first design, University of Michigan astrophysicist Fred Haddock and his then-wife, Priscilla Whiteford, revived the designs for the Roy Peterson house. The project was executed under the supervision of Charles Montooth of Taliesin Associated Architects—the architecture firm founded by Wright—and finally completed in 1979 with authentic Wright features throughout. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s least known homes.

Skinny horizontal windows make up the great room’s glazed wall, providing views of the outdoor patio and gardens beyond.

Reddish concrete floors can be found throughout. Wright’s original gravity heating system still works.

Dexter Builders remodeled the kitchen in 2006, which includes updates like custom cabinetry, new appliances, and granite countertops.

Accordion doors separate the master bedroom from the great room.

The master bedroom includes a brick fireplace, a 25-foot-tall ceiling, and doors that lead outside.

An outdoor deck that wraps around a tree is accessible from the master bedroom.

The master bathroom boasts an exposed brick wall.

Clerestory windows and skylights, as seen in the hallway, bring light into the living spaces.

A spiral staircase leads to the basement utility room and laundry room.

The bathroom is located next to the entrance.

Built-in shelving wraps around the workspace, located next to the second bedroom.

The second bedroom has perforated boards installed at eye level.