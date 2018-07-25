Kick Back in This Tiny, Solar-Powered Houseboat For $61K

When avid outdoorsman Richard Daigneault set out to create the ultimate, compact houseboat, his masterful woodworking skills and eco-friendly ethos produced a floating home so coveted that he launched a company to meet demand for his amphibious dwelling—with a starting price of $79,000 CAD (approximately $61,000 USD).

Sliding glass doors connect the cabin with a spacious patio.

Developed by his Quebec–based company daigno, the handsomely crafted Le Koroc boathouse spans 26 feet in length and 8.5 feet in width with a 110-square-foot cabin that opens up to a spacious outdoor patio.

Le Koroc is equipped with a Honda BF90 VTEC outboard motor with 25-inch-long shaft (and a marine battery) as well as a 192-liter gas tank. A 265-watt solar panel with two serial 6-volt batteries provides all of the unit's electricity needs.

Despite the small footprint, the high-end cabin offers a suite of amenities including a full kitchen, full bathroom, and a dinette that transforms into a sleeping area.

The kitchen features storage, a Nova Kool 4.5-cubic-foot, 12-volt fridge, a two-burner Suburban propane stove, and a stainless-steel wash basin and faucet. The stove and the heater are powered by a horizontal, 30-pound propane tank.

The dinette transforms into a sleeping area once the table is lowered and the cushions are folded out. The benches include hidden storage.

In keeping with Richard’s environmentally friendly principles, Le Koroc is built primarily from sustainably sourced white cedar, a lightweight material with a reduced carbon footprint. All gray water generated from the kitchen and bathroom is drained into a charcoal-based water filtration system before it’s discharged.

The full bathroom includes a toilet as well as a shower and sink that draws water from a 56-liter freshwater tank.

The wood-paneled interior is fitted out with solar-powered, recessed LEDs and operable glazing on all sides to let in natural daylight and frame views of the outdoors. A Fantastic fan provides airflow inside the cabin.

A 24-inch bistro table juts out from the bathroom module.

The patio is equipped with three Springfield swivel chairs with footrests.

Richard originally designed Le Koroc to fulfill his fishing needs. He has also designed a Holiday version that's better suited for family outings with additional outdoor seating.

The boat is raised on three marine-grade, aluminum-alloy flotation tubes, each with five sealed compartments for extra safety.

The base model for Le Koroc begins at $79,000 CAD with customizable add-ons available. You can see it in person at various fishing and waterside holiday resorts in-season, and at major boat shows in the off-season. Touring dates can be found on the daigno website and social media pages.

Weighing in at 5,640 pounds, Le Koroc can be easily towed with a mid-sized vehicle.

The dashboard and instrument panel comes with sonar.

Le Koroc also features an integrated barbecue setup.

Le Koroc offers many custom options, including this fish tank with a pump complete with a fish cleaning board.

The boat offers a built-in fishing rod holder as an optional add-on.

Here's the floor plan for the Le Koroc Fishing Series that includes extra amenities for fishermen including a fish tank, fishing rod holder, and more.