Kick Back in This Tiny, Solar-Powered Houseboat For $61K

When avid outdoorsman Richard Daigneault set out to create the ultimate, compact houseboat, his masterful woodworking skills and eco-friendly ethos produced a floating home so coveted that he launched a company to meet demand for his amphibious dwelling—with a starting price of $79,000 CAD (approximately $61,000 USD).
Developed by his Quebec–based company daigno, the handsomely crafted Le Koroc boathouse spans 26 feet in length and 8.5 feet in width with a 110-square-foot cabin that opens up to a spacious outdoor patio.
Despite the small footprint, the high-end cabin offers a suite of amenities including a full kitchen, full bathroom, and a dinette that transforms into a sleeping area.
In keeping with Richard’s environmentally friendly principles, Le Koroc is built primarily from sustainably sourced white cedar, a lightweight material with a reduced carbon footprint. All gray water generated from the kitchen and bathroom is drained into a charcoal-based water filtration system before it’s discharged.
The wood-paneled interior is fitted out with solar-powered, recessed LEDs and operable glazing on all sides to let in natural daylight and frame views of the outdoors. A Fantastic fan provides airflow inside the cabin.
Richard originally designed Le Koroc to fulfill his fishing needs. He has also designed a Holiday version that's better suited for family outings with additional outdoor seating.
The base model for Le Koroc begins at $79,000 CAD with customizable add-ons available. You can see it in person at various fishing and waterside holiday resorts in-season, and at major boat shows in the off-season. Touring dates can be found on the daigno website and social media pages.
