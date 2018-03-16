An Arresting Australian Abode by Glenn Murcutt Needs a Buyer
To work with Pritzker Prize–winning, Australian architect Glenn Murcutt, you first need to join a waiting list of three to five years. Or, you can skip the line with available real estate such as the Donaldson House, which was completed in September 2016 as a vacation home for a family of five. Located on the Palm Beach Peninsula north of Sydney, the four-bedroom, two-bath residence was designed with great "sensitivity to the landscape, climate, and seasons," in keeping with Murcutt's philosophy to "touch this earth lightly."
The 1,800-square-foot masterpiece is spread over two levels, with the living areas and principal suite on the upper floor, and three bedrooms, a bath, and laundry on the lower level.
Being in a high fire-risk area, the house was designed and built to withstand the elements using reinforced concrete foundations, steel roof rafters, toughened glass, and weathered zinc cladding on the exterior.
In addition to being day-lit by strategic glazing, sustainable features include two water storage tanks beneath the principal bedroom for laundry, bathrooms, and firefighting—as well as solar panels.
See the listing for 54 Bynya Road, Palm Beach, NSW, 2108 here. The price is available upon request.
