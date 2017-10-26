These 13 Outdoor Showers Will Make You Consider One For Your Own Yard
Bath + Garden & Landscapes

These 13 Outdoor Showers Will Make You Consider One For Your Own Yard

By Paige Alexus
Though it's not a necessity, having an outdoor shower on your property can be a game changer—especially if you plan on using your space all summer long.

Whether your home is close to the beach, you live in a region that's nice out all year long, or have kids that are known for running around in a neighboring field and returning with muddy feet, the benefits to having an outdoor shower are infinite. With the coming of summer on our minds, we've noticed that many homes we've featured in Dwell have had their own versions of this valuable entity. Take a look at the following examples that include both DIY and professionally designed versions.

Part of a Family's Construction Project With a Tiny Budget

An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. "Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them," says Meg.

The wood screen concealing the outdoor shower was painted yellow and white, matching the color scheme in the guest bathroom.

An outdoor shower tucked behind a screen off the master bedroom neutralizes this threat. "We thought it sounded great for muddy kids to run up and shower off there," Coco says.

The home’s exterior fittings, like the outdoor shower, offer modern comforts.

The home’s exterior fittings, like the outdoor shower, offer modern comforts.

Designed for easy beachside living, "the cube" in the backyard—essentially the renovated garage—sports a sleek outdoor shower complete with a teak deck and Moen fixtures.

Designed for easy beachside living, "the cube" in the backyard—essentially the renovated garage—sports a sleek outdoor shower complete with a teak deck and Moen fixtures.

The outdoor shower below the treehouse was shaped and formed from concrete to be a truly private experience.

The outdoor shower below the treehouse was shaped and formed from concrete to be a truly private experience.

Mimicking the cantilever of the house, an outdoor shower just off the master bedroom stretches out gently toward the surrounding woods.

Mimicking the cantilever of the house, an outdoor shower just off the master bedroom stretches out gently toward the surrounding woods.

A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.

A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.

After a day at the beach, an outdoor shower tucked toward the back of the house allows everyone to rinse off without tracking sand indoors.

After a day at the beach, an outdoor shower tucked toward the back of the house allows everyone to rinse off without tracking sand indoors.

A stop at the outdoor shower reveals the red steel frame beneath the wooden siding.

A stop at the outdoor shower reveals the red steel frame beneath the wooden siding.

The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.

The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.

The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.

The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.

With its Brazilian Tigerwood enclosures, the outdoor bathhouse, which includes showers, sinks and dressing areas, references the nearby bunkhouse.

With its Brazilian Tigerwood enclosures, the outdoor bathhouse, which includes showers, sinks and dressing areas, references the nearby bunkhouse.