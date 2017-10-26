View Photos
These 13 Outdoor Showers Will Make You Consider One For Your Own Yard
By Paige Alexus
Though it's not a necessity, having an outdoor shower on your property can be a game changer—especially if you plan on using your space all summer long.
Whether your home is close to the beach, you live in a region that's nice out all year long, or have kids that are known for running around in a neighboring field and returning with muddy feet, the benefits to having an outdoor shower are infinite. With the coming of summer on our minds, we've noticed that many homes we've featured in Dwell have had their own versions of this valuable entity. Take a look at the following examples that include both DIY and professionally designed versions.
Part of a Family's Construction Project With a Tiny Budget
