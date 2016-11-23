Our top 2017 IKEA catalogue wish list

As you can imagine the launch of the new IKEA catalogue is kinda the highlight of our year (we don't get out much). Naturally we had to jump up on the 2017 IKEA catalogue buzz and have our unsolicited two cents - original no? So without further ado here is our top 6 list of this year’s IKEA catalogue favorites: We've been hard-core IKEA fans since our conception over a decade ago. And in true hoarder fashion we’ve saved all our IKEA catalogues, holding onto them as the relics of interior decor that they are. As you can imagine the launch of the new IKEA catalogue is kinda the highlight of our year (we don't get out much). Naturally we had to jump up on the 2017 IKEA catalogue buzz and have our unsolicited two cents - original no? So without further ado here is our top 6 list of this year’s IKEA catalogue favorites:



The darling of the IKEA catalogue 2017 is without a doubt the Vallentuna sofa - a multifunctional modular masterpiece with endless personalisation options and combinations. And yet more to come; Bemz has launched slipcovers for the IKEA Vallentuna sofa, with the choice of 300+ fabrics the sky quite literally is the limit. Get crafty - mix and match patterns and huehttps://bemz.com/blog/s for an eclectic on-trend style statement.

The epitome of urban living, IKEA's Lixhult modular storage units will work colour-popping wonders in any room. Stack 'em up; mix 'em up to create a unique look. We don't know about you but this NYC-style studio-livin' situation they've got going here is definitely on our real estate wish list. Any takers?

And while we're on the subject of organisation - this lofty Elvarli storage system makes our inner OCD weak at the knees.

IKEA proves that rocking chairs are seriously rockin' and no longer your granny's domain. With its minimal lines and vintage rattan detailing we wouldn't be surprised if the Grönadal rocking chair is featured in every major, envy-inducing interior reportage.

Stickers are no longer remnants of childhood. Elevate your wall gallery game with IKEA's Klättra decoration stickers and wall collage frames. Photographs, artwork and odd knick-knacks take the centre stage with a sophisticated twist.

Up the ante with a dose of drama, moody shades of ink and graphite have dominated the interior design scene as of late. We're all on-board this trend, and so is IKEA apparently. The IKEA Kalvia add-on fronts are the brainchild of fashion designer and artist Martin Bergström. Add these bold graphic motifs to your kitchen, sideboard or storage unit repertoire.