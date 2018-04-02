A Modern Concrete Retreat by Oscar Niemeyer Is Available For the First Time

The massively influential modernist architect Oscar Niemeyer is best known for his design of Brazil's civic buildings in the planned city of Brasília, which became the country's capital in 1960, and for his collaboration on the United Nations headquarters in New York. Niemeyer proclaimed that his work was influenced by Le Corbusier, but went "in a different direction." Unlike Corbusier, Niemeyer used abstract forms and curves throughout his explorations in reinforced concrete instead of the former's boxy, rectilinear forms.

Built in 1974 for a prosperous Brazilian family, the five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot Alto de Pinheiros is located in a verdant, tropical development near the Pinheiros River in Western São Paulo. The home possesses many of the fundamental features that made Niemeyer so important to the international modernist movement.