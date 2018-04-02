A Modern Concrete Retreat by Oscar Niemeyer Is Available For the First Time
The massively influential modernist architect Oscar Niemeyer is best known for his design of Brazil's civic buildings in the planned city of Brasília, which became the country's capital in 1960, and for his collaboration on the United Nations headquarters in New York. Niemeyer proclaimed that his work was influenced by Le Corbusier, but went "in a different direction." Unlike Corbusier, Niemeyer used abstract forms and curves throughout his explorations in reinforced concrete instead of the former's boxy, rectilinear forms.
Built in 1974 for a prosperous Brazilian family, the five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot Alto de Pinheiros is located in a verdant, tropical development near the Pinheiros River in Western São Paulo. The home possesses many of the fundamental features that made Niemeyer so important to the international modernist movement.
Until now, the home has been privately owned by the same family, only known by scholars and dedicated Niemeyer fans—it wasn't even listed by the Oscar Niemeyer Foundation (due to both political and privacy issues). The home, however, has now resurfaced and is hitting the market for the first time ever at approximately $3,913,650. Scroll ahead for a glimpse into this unique architectural property.
Alto de Pinheiros is being listed for 13,000,000 Brazilian Real (approximately $3,913,650) through Architecture For Sale. See the full listing here.
