Dive Into a Visually Stunning Book That Celebrates Modernist Architecture and its Evolution

As a visual manifesto and thought-provoking assessment of modernism, Ornament is Crime was written by Matt Gibberd and Albert Hill, the founders of The Modern House—a design-forward London-based real estate agency that focuses on modernist properties and is named after F.R.S. Yorke’s celebrated 1934 book The Modern House (which introduced modernist architecture to a British audience).

Examining iconic works by Frank Lloyd Wright, Mies van der Rohe, and Walter Gropius—alongside some of the best contemporary architects of the 21st century—it states a case for the continuous progression of the modernist movement, from its roots to the present day.

Cover photo of Marcel Breuer’s Starkey House in Duluth, Minnesota (1955). Photo by Ezra Stoller / Esto, Courtesy of Phaidon and The Modern House