Opportunity Green: This Weekend

On Saturday at 1:15pm, I'll be moderating "When Sustainable Design and Business Converge," featuring Yves Behar of fuseproject , Julie Gilhart of Barneys and Zem Joaquin of Ecofabulous . We'll be discussing how best to apply sustainable principles both to starting a small business and transforming a large one, and we'll examine the design and aesthetics as critical tools for communicating environmental and social responsibility.

Be sure to check out the whole agenda here—sessions cover everything from urbanism and transportation to climate and energy to marketing and branding, presented by an impressive list of speakers. If you're going to be in LA, you can register online. The event takes place at UCLA in the Covel Commons.