Opportunity Green: This Weekend
View Photos

Opportunity Green: This Weekend

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
This coming Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8, Opportunity Green will be hitting Los Angeles for its third consecutive year. The two-day conference brings together entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss sustainable business and the new green economy. This year, Dwell will be traveling to LA to moderate a panel with three esteemed leaders from the worlds of design and fashion.

On Saturday at 1:15pm, I'll be moderating "When Sustainable Design and Business Converge," featuring Yves Behar of fuseproject, Julie Gilhart of Barneys and Zem Joaquin of Ecofabulous. We'll be discussing how best to apply sustainable principles both to starting a small business and transforming a large one, and we'll examine the design and aesthetics as critical tools for communicating environmental and social responsibility.

Opportunity Green: This Weekend - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Be sure to check out the whole agenda here—sessions cover everything from urbanism and transportation to climate and energy to marketing and branding, presented by an impressive list of speakers. If you're going to be in LA, you can register online. The event takes place at UCLA in the Covel Commons.