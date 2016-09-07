Open House In Pacifica San Juan: Last Great Coastal Property
Situated on an ocean-view bluff overlooking San Juan Capistrano (home of the swallows) and Dana Point, this 194-acre coastal enclave is widely regarded as one of the last great coastal properties between San Diego and Los Angeles.
62 homes in the ‘Pacifica San Juan’ Belle Haven and Blue Harbor neighborhoods went on sale August 27, 2016.
BSB Design team members Burke Bair, Business Director, and Joe Pitzner, Project Manager, from our Sacramento office, attended the Grand Opening Celebration for ‘Pacifica San Juan’ where two of the four homes modeled were designed by BSB Design: Spanish Monterey and Spanish Colonial.
BSB Design is proud to have worked with Taylor Morrison to design homes for ‘Pacifica San Juan.’