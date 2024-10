Now a shady haven with a pool, the backyard was once an empty stretch of dirt and weeds. At right is a guesthouse, TV room, and workout space that they converted from the garage. "The daybed near the pool is my joy spot," says Rebecca. "Or just being in the pool. I probably worked on Colin for 15 years to get a pool, and I think he uses it more than I do." The daybed and lounge chairs are from CB2.