A canvas by John Finneran hangs beneath the HVAC vents. Of the lacquered plywood used throughout, Lizz says, "To us, it doesn’t feel like pattern. White walls would be serious and cold, and our family’s not serious or cold. But when our appraiser saw it, he said, ‘When are you going to finish it?’" The dining table and the witty Hero pendant light are both by Project Room.