Open House Chicago: The City Behind Closed Doors

When you're a city like Chicago—boasting a city planning CV with the likes of Daniel Burnham, Stanley Tigerman, and Jeanne Gang—a simple stroll through downtown can provide a survey course on architectural history. This wealth of visual artistry makes Open House Chicago, a centerpiece of the Chicago Architecture Foundation's public programming happening this weekend, a design lover's must-do. During Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19, 2014, the organization will offer free, behind-the-scenes access to 150 sites across the city, including the vault at the Board of Trade, skyline landmarks like the Kemper Building and all manner of ornate interiors. While the city's architectural heritage rightfully gets top billing, numerous new interiors, building projects and off-the-beaten-path sites participating in the program also demand exploring.