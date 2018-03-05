The Historic Villa Once Home to Poul Henningsen Receives a Modern Renovation
View Photos
Renovations + European Homes

The Historic Villa Once Home to Poul Henningsen Receives a Modern Renovation

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
After suffering a devastating fire, the chic chateau—now home to a family of three—undergoes a transformational restoration.

Situated in Copenhagen, the historic villa that acclaimed Danish architect, designer, and cultural critic Poul Henningsen once called home was recently restored and rebuilt by Norm Architects

Although not much of the original structure remained after the tragic 2014 fire, the architecture team employed the clean and minimalistic approach in which they are known for to elegantly blend the classic elements of the home with updated contemporary details. 

The minimalist kitchen in smoked oak with bronzed brass handles was designed by Norm Architects for the Danish kitchen manufacturer Reform, and is complemented by a sculptural kitchen island in a light gray ceramic stone, as well as a herringbone floor.

The minimalist kitchen in smoked oak with bronzed brass handles was designed by Norm Architects for the Danish kitchen manufacturer Reform, and is complemented by a sculptural kitchen island in a light gray ceramic stone, as well as a herringbone floor.

Photo Categories:
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The result is a beautiful, minimalist modern home that makes references to its original design with low paned windows, parquet flooring, teak Danish furnishings, and naturally, the famous former inhabitant's iconic design—a prize pair of PH lamps that now hangs over the kitchen island.

A large kitchen cabinet covered in dark stained oak separates the kitchen from the living room.&nbsp;

A large kitchen cabinet covered in dark stained oak separates the kitchen from the living room. 

Photo Categories:

"The fact that the house was a former home, or summer home, of Poul Henningsen wasn’t my initial motivation to buy the house, but coincidentally I’ve been collecting his lamps for quite some time, so you’ll find them around the house," explains the homeowner.

Classic moldings were preserved, adding a historic flavor, while playing off sleek, contemporary touches.&nbsp;

Classic moldings were preserved, adding a historic flavor, while playing off sleek, contemporary touches. 

Photo Categories:
With natural lighting entering from every angle, each room of the house is now bright and airy. The interiors feature an elegant play of light and dark.&nbsp;

With natural lighting entering from every angle, each room of the house is now bright and airy. The interiors feature an elegant play of light and dark. 

Dark midcentury teak furniture and classic marble are set against a white backdrop.&nbsp;

Dark midcentury teak furniture and classic marble are set against a white backdrop. 

The ground floor of the home was restored from its original configuration of small divided rooms into one spacious living area, and is now surrounded by windows on all sides.

The ground floor of the home was restored from its original configuration of small divided rooms into one spacious living area, and is now surrounded by windows on all sides.

A central staircase creates a dynamic, semi-open space. The floating steps in solid oak creates a flow that connects the house vertically in a harmonious and contemporary manner.&nbsp;

A central staircase creates a dynamic, semi-open space. The floating steps in solid oak creates a flow that connects the house vertically in a harmonious and contemporary manner. 

Skylights flood the staircase in natural daylight and increases the sense of height in the house.&nbsp;

Skylights flood the staircase in natural daylight and increases the sense of height in the house. 

Every room of the house feels light, bright, and comfortable to be in.

Every room of the house feels light, bright, and comfortable to be in.

Both the kitchen and bathroom of the redesigned dwelling feature slim brass faucets.&nbsp;

Both the kitchen and bathroom of the redesigned dwelling feature slim brass faucets. 

Here's a quick look at the bathroom.

Here's a quick look at the bathroom.

Beautiful views from the bathroom window.

Beautiful views from the bathroom window.

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson

Lighting Design: Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson

Interior Design: Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson

Cabinetry Design/Installation: Norm Architects

Tiling and Kitchen Island: Byens Flisecenter

Other: Dbyg ApS 