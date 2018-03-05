The Historic Villa Once Home to Poul Henningsen Receives a Modern Renovation
Situated in Copenhagen, the historic villa that acclaimed Danish architect, designer, and cultural critic Poul Henningsen once called home was recently restored and rebuilt by Norm Architects.
Although not much of the original structure remained after the tragic 2014 fire, the architecture team employed the clean and minimalistic approach in which they are known for to elegantly blend the classic elements of the home with updated contemporary details.
The result is a beautiful, minimalist modern home that makes references to its original design with low paned windows, parquet flooring, teak Danish furnishings, and naturally, the famous former inhabitant's iconic design—a prize pair of PH lamps that now hangs over the kitchen island.
"The fact that the house was a former home, or summer home, of Poul Henningsen wasn’t my initial motivation to buy the house, but coincidentally I’ve been collecting his lamps for quite some time, so you’ll find them around the house," explains the homeowner.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson
Lighting Design: Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson
Interior Design: Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson
Cabinetry Design/Installation: Norm Architects
Tiling and Kitchen Island: Byens Flisecenter
Other: Dbyg ApS