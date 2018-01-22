An Immaculate Midcentury Abode in San Diego Asks $1.55M

Pioneering architect William Krisel is best known for his affordable, Southern California tract houses that encourage indoor-outdoor living. One of the most influential figures in American architecture in the 1950s, Krisel succeeded in bringing the practical and aesthetic benefits of midcentury modernism to the general public.

A meticulously maintained, 2,047-square-foot house designed by Krisel and built by Drogin Construction in 1962 is now on the market for $1,549,000 in La Jolla, California.

The house includes many of Krisel’s signature architectural features such as clerestory windows, a spacious and private backyard, vaulted ceilings, and a flexible floor plan with three bedrooms separated from the common areas by a hallway.

The property, which is incredibly open and bright with sheltered patios that encourage cross-breezes and bring in sunlight, retains much of its original details such as tile floors and tongue-and-groove ceilings.

One of the sellers—the CFO of the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art—was responsible for most of the interior design and furnishings.

He wanted the house to look and feel true to its midcentury origins, so no major alterations were made.

His approach was to match the interiors with the architecture as much as possible, so just a few skylights and some windows were added to the master bedroom. Some built-in cabinets and new closet doors were installed.

Most of the furniture items are George Nelson designs, and the others were purchased at secondhand shops and estate sales over the years.

Above the fireplace in the living room is a colorful, handcrafted glass art installation created by Higgins Glass Studio.

The house at 5433 Avenida Fiesta in La Jolla is available through the Nelson Brothers at Willis Allen Real Estate.