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On a Tight Budget, They Added 500 Square Feet to Their Compact Montreal HomeView 10 Photos
Dwell Magazine

On a Tight Budget, They Added 500 Square Feet to Their Compact Montreal Home

When the plan to add a second story to a century-old house crumbled due to a weak foundation, architect Marc-André Plasse eked out a clever multilevel addition.
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This story was published in Dwell’s March 2012 issue.

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Miyoko Ohtake
When not writing, Miyoko Ohtake can be found cooking, training for her next marathon, and enjoying all that the City by the Bay and the great outdoors have to offer.

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