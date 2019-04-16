How to Build an Off-the-Grid Cabin in Arkansas for just over $118,000

For years, architect Germán Brun and practicing Buddhist Jason Gordon—members of the same Miami soccer team—casually batted ideas around for a cabin. "Then one day, it finally happened," Brun says. Gordon’s plot of land sits within the Katog Choling Rit’hröd Buddhist center in the Ozark Mountains, and he wanted to create a haven that echoed its philosophy. (Gordon’s longtime teacher and mentor, Khentrul Rinpoche, established the retreat in 2006.) "My idea was to live off the grid and to live simply," Gordon says.