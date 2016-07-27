Oda Storage System by Theresa Arns

Oda Storage System is a minimal shelving system created by Copenhagen-based designer Theresa Arns. According to the designer, the shelving system has a black steel construction on which the wooden shelves and closed storage elements are resting on brass fittings. As the storage elements seem to be hovering withing the frame structure, the storage system has a light expression. The system is flexible and it is possible to mix and match the open shelves, the drawer elements or the bigger storage elements, which are openable with a flap. All small and big everyday items can find a home in this piece of furniture. It is also suitable for of offices, as the space on the shelves and in the bigger storage compartments are designed for ring binders and alike and it can be used as a room divider.



