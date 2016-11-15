View Photos
A Look at the Burrow Sofa
By Jonathan Simcoe –
With millennials showing increased spending on furniture, Burrow is readying a fresh approach.
In a recent design issue of the New York Times Magazine, Malcolm Harris highlights the new furniture startup Burrow, who intend to take the "pain points" (literally and figuratively) out of buying, moving, and installing furniture.
Burrow's approach seems similar to Casper, a company who is fast upsetting the stale mattress industry.
With simple, easy-to-carry packaging, and assembly in a matter of minutes, the Burrow looks like a millennial dream.