How They Pulled It Off: A Warm, Woody Foyer That Connects a Long Island Home With Its Garage

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. When a young family reached out to architect Michael Campbell and his New York firm, MCWRK, to turn their uninspiring Long Island house into a peaceful creative sanctuary, he jumped at the opportunity. "The clients are interesting people—they’re both artists—and they wanted to create a very calming retreat." His clients and their young son, who live in Brooklyn, had been renting a getaway for the past 10 years in Orient, a quiet hamlet at the tip of North Fork. Then in 2023, they bought a single-story house set on two acres a stone’s throw from the beach. But that might be all that it had going for it. "It was built in 1988, with a really odd layout. You entered in a weird spot near the bedrooms, and the public areas were tucked away," says Campbell. "The interiors were kind of boring."

Architect Michael Campbell renovated a Long Island retreat for a Brooklyn family. The garage was separate and had an illegal ADU upstairs, so Campbell built a foyer that connects it with the home.

But Campbell’s biggest test lay outside. Twelve feet from the house was a garage with an unfinished, illegally built accessory dwelling unit on top. It lacked electrical, plumbing, or any finishes. "It looked as if they were stopped in the middle of building it," he says. "In that town, they don’t allow a second apartment or smaller house on the property." Not only did the buildings need to be physically linked, but Campbell also needed to turn these three distinct spaces into one whole, coherent home. The solution, he says, was to build a multifunctional foyer between the house and the garage that could be a connective tissue, uniting these two separate buildings under one roof. He turned the ADU into a studio space and guest accommodation, and reconfigured the awkward layout of the main house, raising ceilings, opening up the kitchen and living area, and concealing the two bedrooms behind a central wall. The new foyer adds a powder room and lots of storage, too, "but it also gave my clients a better way of entering the home," says Campbell. Here’s how he turned two awkward buildings into one functional—and serene—family getaway.

Campbell’s clients wanted the retreat to feel calming, so for the entry he used plywood and charcoal-stained terra-cotta tiles.

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How they pulled it off: A foyer that connects a home with its garage An entrance with its own identity: Campbell wanted the foyer to act as a calming, retreat-like threshold to the house. "In this space, the material is different from the rest of the home," he explains. "We put in Flemish charcoal-stained terra-cotta for the floor and Douglas fir plywood on the ceilings and the walls, so everything’s clad in this warm wood material. The terra-cotta has a matte texture, so you get that grounding, earthy feeling before stepping up into the main living space."

It has an open feel with no doors closing off the living space or the garage area.

A multifunctional space: Campbell’s foyer is more than just an entrance. It contains a discreet powder room, a pantry (accessed from the kitchen) and two closets, which he built by drawing on his previous experience in millwork and cabinetry. "A lot of that ends up in my work. Attention to the little details in the interior of a home are important to me."

The hallway leading to the garage has sight lines across to the living space.

Campbell included a powder room and two closets in the foyer.

Open sight lines: There are no doors in the foyer closing off the main home or the garage, which prevents the space from feeling closed off. Straight ahead, there is a glass door to the garden, revealing a glimpse of the "green beyond." To the right is the garage, and to the left is the light-filled living area with its eye-catching centerpiece: a floor-to-ceiling sculptural concrete fireplace created by the owner, studded with stones collected from the beach. "She knew she wanted to make something for the house," says Campbell. "It was important to open that threshold as high as possible, centering it with the entrance of the home. You see the ridgeline, and then her sculpture on the other end, echoing that gesture."

The doorway in the living area is an inverted outline of the hearth at the opposite end of the room.

The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.

The kitchen sink is welded into the countertop and level with the windowsill, which creates a sense of unity, says Campbell.

Campbell removed the drop ceiling to open up the living space.

A hallway for seclusion: To connect the foyer with the garage, Campbell created an 11-and-a-half-foot-wide hallway that runs between the parking structure and a new screened porch, with a new staircase leading up to the studio space and guest bedroom. "Though it’s still part of the house, that upstairs still feels like its own little wing," he says. "Walking through that hallway, it makes it feel quiet and a little more secluded."

Warm wood floors match the plywood in the foyer.

The illegal ADU above the garage is now a studio space and guest accommodation.

Beyond physically connecting the main house and garage, Campbell wanted to emphasize cohesion, which comes across in the details, he says. The foyer, hallway, screened porch, deck, and swimming pool are all level, for example, with a single step up to the main living space. "Psychologically, if you don’t really notice the difference in the levels, you just feel the flow of the house," says Campbell. "It’s a unifying gesture."

Campbell went to great lengths to find the right shade of green for the tiles in one of the bathrooms. "I got every sample I could possibly find," he says.

Campbell added a large picture window and a sun bench off the dining area.

Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.