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Scandinavia Meets the Catskills in This Completely Rebuilt Cabin Asking $1MView 13 Photos

Scandinavia Meets the Catskills in This Completely Rebuilt Cabin Asking $1M

With two fireplaces, wood-clad everything, and built-in details, the cozy getaway in upstate New York is perfect for all seasons.
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Location: 15 Back Shandelee, Livingston Manor, New York

Price: $975,000

Designer: Homestedt

Year Built: 2021

Footprint: 2,000 square feet (3 bed, 3 bath)

Lot Size: 4.3 acres

From the Agent: "Local design firm Homestedt, known for their custom Catskills houses, fell in love with this house for its magical setting. Then, in 2021, they set about painstakingly rebuilding it to create a vision inspired by their Scandinavian roots. The walls and ceilings are clad in custom-milled basswood, solid white oak floors run throughout the house, and natural light pours through oversized windows. The main floor of the house was designed to flow, from the open-plan living space to the primary bedroom suite, guest bedroom, office, and bathroom, all aided by custom pocket doors. The primary suite transitions directly into a bathroom suite with soaking tub, Tadelakt shower, and custom vanity, then separately to a large walk-in closet with an integrated washer and dryer. The lower floor, used primarily by the current owners as a guest suite, is designed with the same attention to detail as the main floor. From the large stone fireplace blending into the limewash walls to the hidden projector and foldaway wet bar, it’s a space to be enjoyed by guests and owners alike. The entire property can be enjoyed from the wraparound cedar deck; with its integrated plunge pool, nearby shower, outdoor kitchen, firepit, and dining and lounging areas."

The Catskills home is located on the banks of Shandelee Brook.

The Catskills home is located on the banks of Shandelee Brook.

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&nbsp;The 1,150-square-foot white cedar deck has various seating clusters and a plunge pool.

 The 1,150-square-foot white cedar deck has various seating clusters and a plunge pool.

The house was almost completely rebuilt from the foundation up.

The house was almost completely rebuilt from the foundation up.

Two fireplaces and radiant heated floors ensure the interiors are cozy all year round.&nbsp;

Two fireplaces and radiant heated floors ensure the interiors are cozy all year round. 

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Built-in details abound—from shelving and seating to the kitchen cabinetry and various wardrobes.&nbsp;

Built-in details abound—from shelving and seating to the kitchen cabinetry and various wardrobes. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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