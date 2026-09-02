Scandinavia Meets the Catskills in This Completely Rebuilt Cabin Asking $1M

From the Agent: "Local design firm Homestedt, known for their custom Catskills houses, fell in love with this house for its magical setting. Then, in 2021, they set about painstakingly rebuilding it to create a vision inspired by their Scandinavian roots. The walls and ceilings are clad in custom-milled basswood, solid white oak floors run throughout the house, and natural light pours through oversized windows. The main floor of the house was designed to flow, from the open-plan living space to the primary bedroom suite, guest bedroom, office, and bathroom, all aided by custom pocket doors. The primary suite transitions directly into a bathroom suite with soaking tub, Tadelakt shower, and custom vanity, then separately to a large walk-in closet with an integrated washer and dryer. The lower floor, used primarily by the current owners as a guest suite, is designed with the same attention to detail as the main floor. From the large stone fireplace blending into the limewash walls to the hidden projector and foldaway wet bar, it’s a space to be enjoyed by guests and owners alike. The entire property can be enjoyed from the wraparound cedar deck; with its integrated plunge pool, nearby shower, outdoor kitchen, firepit, and dining and lounging areas."