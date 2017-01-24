Nobu Honolulu at Ward Village is Hawaii’s Most Sought-After New Restaurant

A new Nobu has opened its doors in Honolulu and is quickly becoming one of Hawaii’s most desirable new dining locales. Located on the ground floor of Ward Village’s stunning James K. M. Cheng-designed residential tower, Waiea, Michelin-star chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa has opened his new flagship Honolulu restaurant.
Known for its excellence around the world, Nobu continues to attract fans worldwide for its enduring atmosphere and continuous reinvention of genre-defining cuisine. With a premier position in the cultural heart of Honolulu and vibrant district of Ward Village, this new restaurant will provide the ultimate Nobu experience. In addition to welcoming international visitors, those lucky enough to call Waiea home have the ultimate amenity of being able to call down for Michelin-star sashimi creations whenever their hearts desire.
Featuring nearly 11,000 square feet of exquisite indoor/outdoor space designed by Studio PCH, Nobu Honolulu is serving up local food, spirits, and island life at the new outdoor bar lounge and spacious open format kitchen. Dramatic interiors rich in teak timbers, Noroshi charred wood and intricate detailing create a sophisticated spot to enjoy Nobu signatures like Black Miso Cod and Yellowtail Jalapeño. In addition to these classic menu items, Nobu Honolulu is presenting a local twist with exclusive Hawaii-inspired dishes like Spicy Lomi-Lomi Salmon with local Taro Chips and King Salmon-wrapped Oyster with Preserved Lemon & Finger Lime Salsa.
With this five-star dining’s official opening, Ward Village is continuing to introduce a new generation of internationally acclaimed dining, entertainment and service to Honolulu. To add to the global experience present in this vibrant district, Nobu Honolulu is also ushering in an exclusive new tapas menu and a stunning Teppan Room. As one of the few Nobu Teppan rooms around the world, this private dining experience invites guests to gather around the teppan grill to savor the visual artistry of world-renowned chefs and flavors of Nobu-Style teppanyaki.
From the local inspired dishes and cocktails to the world-class vibrancy of Ward Village, thanks to this new addition, Hawaii’s dining and entertaining scene just reached a new level of sophistication.