Nobu Honolulu at Ward Village is Hawaii’s Most Sought-After New Restaurant

A new Nobu has opened its doors in Honolulu and is quickly becoming one of Hawaii’s most desirable new dining locales. Located on the ground floor of Ward Village’s stunning James K. M. Cheng-designed residential tower, Waiea, Michelin-star chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa has opened his new flagship Honolulu restaurant.



Known for its excellence around the world, Nobu continues to attract fans worldwide for its enduring atmosphere and continuous reinvention of genre-defining cuisine. With a premier position in the cultural heart of Honolulu and vibrant district of Ward Village, this new restaurant will provide the ultimate Nobu experience. In addition to welcoming international visitors, those lucky enough to call Waiea home have the ultimate amenity of being able to call down for Michelin-star sashimi creations whenever their hearts desire.