8 Examples That Show How Loft Living Goes Beyond Just NYC

Loft living is now popular across the country in both urban and suburban settings. Some of them are located in historic properties or in industrial structures that have been converted into modern lofts. Whether they're born from one of these transformations or are part of a new construction, they all have one thing in common—they embrace a wide-open plan that creates a "lofty" way of living while taking advantage of every little square foot of space.

A few of these homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home.







A Loft With Creative Storage

Architect: Merge Architects, Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Loft living presents the need for thoughtful storage solutions. When Merge Architects was hired to upgrade this loft, it was a pretty standard project—renovate the existing lackluster bathroom, add a second bathroom, and build a bookshelf—until Elizabeth Whittaker, firm principal and adjunct assistant professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, saw it as an opportunity to do a little material research on how to create a three-dimensional wall.