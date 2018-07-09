Colorful Glamping Pods Dot a Forest in South Korea

London– and Seoul–based firm Atelier Chang has created a new type of glamping accommodation that combines the soft, lightweight structure of a camping tent with fine facilities and a spacious floor plan. The units have a steel-frame structure, are covered in an insulated tent-like fabric, and emit a warm glow at night.

Nature is all around at this glamping resort, which is nestled in forests of cypress trees.

From the outside, the glamping units at the SJCC Glamping Resort look like ordinary tents, but they have bathrooms and kitchens and are connected to the main electricity and water supply. The bespoke fabric covering the units is designed to be suitable for South Korea's varied temperature range over the year, giving campers a living-under-canvas experience in comfort.

The terraces help to "strengthen the feeling among guests that they are immersed in nature."

Set on a forested hillside 300 kilometers south of Seoul, the 16 brightly coloured glamping tents are immersed in lush cypress trees and have been oriented to make the most of the elevated views, looking down onto a dramatic landscape of rolling, tree-covered hills and the Korea Strait beyond.

The resort has three types of tents, and each one has its own floor plan and color scheme.

"We wanted guests to feel as if they are living deep in the forest—directly in touch with the natural environment rather than being disconnected from it, as is the case with many ‘destination’ resorts," says Soohyun Chang, founder of Atelier Chang.

Available from between $150 and $250 per night, the 50-square-meter self-contained tents feature two bedrooms, a bathroom, living room, and kitchen, as well as glazed front porches and terraces which help connect tents to their natural surroundings.

The community facility is formed of geometric shapes featuring white louvres made from steel.

Arranged around a communal facility housing a reception desk and restaurant, the tents are positioned close to each other but "partially hidden from one another by foliage", with trees acting as natural privacy barriers.