A Renovation Sheds New Light on a Cookie-Cutter Home in Sydney
In the suburb of Castlecrag in Sydney’s Lower North Shore, developer-driven, suburban sprawl has resulted in homes that lack personality and connectivity to their site. One such residence, however, was renovated to liberate it from the constraints of its original, cookie-cutter design.
According to Dan North and Catherine Downie of Sydney studio Downie North Architects, the challenges that mass-produced stock houses pose include being "insular and claustrophobic, referring only to their own internal mechanisms, ignorant of family relationships. Landscape, natural light, cross ventilation, and site specific conditions are secondary, arbitrary, or irrelevant."
The owner had a modest budget and a tight timeline, so the architects had only six months to design, document, receive approvals, and complete construction.
"With these financial and time constraints in mind, the design was quickly distilled down to its architectural imperatives: how to capture sunlight, curate views, create meaningful connection and a sense of place. The solution was predicated by the constraints but surpassed them," says North.
"Conceptually it is simply a ‘coming together’ space—both of people and site. The program is open and robust, offering space for families to share, enjoy a good meal, and discuss the day," says Downie.
"The new architectural composition is highly efficient, dynamic, yet serene. It has transformed the occupants’ everyday experience, yet sits lightly within the site, demonstrating the value of simplicity," says Downie.
Project Credits:
Architecture and interior design: Downie North Architects
Builder: BCM Aust
Landscape architect: Emily Simpson
Furniture supplier: Great Dane Furniture
