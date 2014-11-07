New Retrospective by Esteemed California Photographer

On November 9, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will open Larry Sultan: Here and Home. It is the first retrospective of the California photographer, who died in 2009. The exhibition includes more than 200 photographs, ranging from Sultan’s conceptual and collaborative works of the 1970s to his solo works in the decades following. Five major bodies of work make up the retrospective: Evidence (1977), made collaboratively with Mike Mandel; Swimmers (1978–81); Pictures from Home (1982–92); The Valley (1998–2003); and Homeland (2006–2009). The show is augmented by a "study hall," with documentation and ephemera providing a glimpse of Sultan’s modes of inquiry as an artist and a teacher. The exhibition runs through March 22.