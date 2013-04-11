New from Pia Wüstenberg

Here's more about the new Transformed Stacking Vessels, in Wüstenberg's own words:

“I want to design objects that have a contemporary aesthetic and modern function but are made in a traditional way," Wüstenberg has said.

"The Stacking Vessels were born as an object to bring together traditional craftsmen and craft processes as well as develop a contemporary aesthetic using familiar materials and making techniques. Since the first collection was launched in 2011 the studio has grown and I have spent the past two years traveling Europe to find the right people to work with, and learning from these people."

Unstacking the Transformed Stacking Vessels reveals the three component materials: glass, ceramic, and wood.

"We now work with wood turners in Finland, Austria, Germany and the UK; ceramicists in the UK; a ceramic engineer in Germany; and glass blowers in Finland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. It is incredible for me to see how my drawings are transformed and translated into bowls in these various materials, and I am always surprised by the challenges that lie in a 'simple' process."

Each vessel is completely unique, from the ceramic base to the "slumped" glass to the live edge turned-wood top.