New from Pia Wüstenberg
Here's more about the new Transformed Stacking Vessels, in Wüstenberg's own words:
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"The Stacking Vessels were born as an object to bring together traditional craftsmen and craft processes as well as develop a contemporary aesthetic using familiar materials and making techniques. Since the first collection was launched in 2011 the studio has grown and I have spent the past two years traveling Europe to find the right people to work with, and learning from these people."
"We now work with wood turners in Finland, Austria, Germany and the UK; ceramicists in the UK; a ceramic engineer in Germany; and glass blowers in Finland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. It is incredible for me to see how my drawings are transformed and translated into bowls in these various materials, and I am always surprised by the challenges that lie in a 'simple' process."
"The Transformed collection is the peak of the Vessels; the pieces are large, and as such technically challenging in the making. In the design I revisit the idea of the traditional and familiar reinterpreted into something contemporary. The Vessels are symmetrical from one angle, but the glass is slumped to one side, so once viewed from another angle, the Vessel becomes asymmetrical. It is a play on the archetype of the Vessel, and a new challenge for the craftsmen working to make the pieces fit."