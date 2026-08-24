This $3.7M Connecticut Compound Is Like a Tiny New England Village

From the Agent: "Nestled between the Lower Connecticut River and Long Island Sound and surrounded by protected land, this enchanting compound brings together five separate living spaces that blend the character of its original 18th-century New England architecture with more modern additions. At its heart is a beautifully preserved 1787 Cape Cod–style house with original fireplaces, and surrounded by formal English boxwood gardens. A soaring post-and-beam barn with a glass facade overlooks the central quad, while two fully independent cottages serve as private guest quarters.

Renovated in 2017, the pool house offers a modern counterpoint to the estate’s historic roots, with a full kitchen beneath double-height ceilings, a book-lined great room, and a fully equipped gym. The interiors open onto the private gunite pool, firepit, and alfresco dining areas. The glass greenhouse can be used as a foliage-filled clubroom or a romantic reception space. The expansive grounds also include landscaped gardens, flowing streams, and a private pond."