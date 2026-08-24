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This $3.7M Connecticut Compound Is Like a Tiny New England VillageView 34 Photos

This $3.7M Connecticut Compound Is Like a Tiny New England Village

Spanning 23 landscaped acres, the estate includes a 1787 Cape Cod house, two guest cottages, a renovated pool house, a glass-fronted barn, and a greenhouse.
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Location: 155 Joshuatown Road, Lyme, Connecticut 

Price: $3,700,000

Year Built: 1787

Renovation Date: 2017

Footprint: 7,930 Square Feet (8 Beds, 5.5 Baths) 

Lot Size: 23.2 Acres 

From the Agent: "Nestled between the Lower Connecticut River and Long Island Sound and surrounded by protected land, this enchanting compound brings together five separate living spaces that blend the character of its original 18th-century New England architecture with more modern additions. At its heart is a beautifully preserved 1787 Cape Cod–style house with original fireplaces, and surrounded by formal English boxwood gardens. A soaring post-and-beam barn with a glass facade overlooks the central quad, while two fully independent cottages serve as private guest quarters.

Renovated in 2017, the pool house offers a modern counterpoint to the estate’s historic roots, with a full kitchen beneath double-height ceilings, a book-lined great room, and a fully equipped gym. The interiors open onto the private gunite pool, firepit, and alfresco dining areas. The glass greenhouse can be used as a foliage-filled clubroom or a romantic reception space. The expansive grounds also include landscaped gardens, flowing streams, and a private pond."

The 23-acre property in Lyme, Connecticut, is centered around an 18th-century Cape Cod–style house. It now includes several buildings arranged around meticulously landscaped grounds.&nbsp;

The 23-acre property in Lyme, Connecticut, is centered around an 18th-century Cape Cod–style house. It now includes several buildings arranged around meticulously landscaped grounds. 

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Exposed posts and beams frame the barn’s open living and dining areas. The space has hosted dinners for as many as 80 guests.&nbsp;

Exposed posts and beams frame the barn’s open living and dining areas. The space has hosted dinners for as many as 80 guests. 

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A central quad with a firepit links the main buildings and offers another space for entertaining.&nbsp;

A central quad with a firepit links the main buildings and offers another space for entertaining. 

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Built in 1787, the main residence retains all of its original fireplaces and is surrounded by formal boxwood gardens.&nbsp;

Built in 1787, the main residence retains all of its original fireplaces and is surrounded by formal boxwood gardens. 

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The property has a total of eight bedrooms.&nbsp;

The property has a total of eight bedrooms. 

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The previous owners oversaw a full renovation of the property in 2017&nbsp;

The previous owners oversaw a full renovation of the property in 2017 

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Beside the gunite pool, a patio provides a spot for alfresco dining.&nbsp;

Beside the gunite pool, a patio provides a spot for alfresco dining. 

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Renovated in 2017, the pool house has a double-height kitchen and living area.&nbsp;

Renovated in 2017, the pool house has a double-height kitchen and living area. 

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The second-floor loft holds a bookcase-lined living room.

The second-floor loft holds a bookcase-lined living room.

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The pool house also has a fully equipped gym with direct access to the garden.&nbsp;

The pool house also has a fully equipped gym with direct access to the garden. 

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Wrapped in glass, the greenhouse can serve as an extra living/dining room or as a gathering space for parties.&nbsp;

Wrapped in glass, the greenhouse can serve as an extra living/dining room or as a gathering space for parties. 

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The grounds surrounding the home include a private pond.

The grounds surrounding the home include a private pond.

155 Joshuatown Road in Lyme, Connecticut, is currently listed for $3,700,000 by Angela Ruel with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties. 

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