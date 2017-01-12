The One-of-a-Kind Home of the Late Architect John Black Lee Drops to $750K
As a fixer-upper that John Lee Black built into the hill overlooking Silvermine River in 1990, the concrete-and-glass two-bedroom, two-bath house has recently been dropped by $249,000 to the price of $750,000. You have to act fast though, since an offer has been sent to the lender and is waiting for a word of approval. There’s still time—so take a look through these photos to see the ins and outs of this cantilevered, other-worldly residence.
Thank you to Susan Wasilewski for sharing this find with us! You can see the whole listing here.
Would you want to take on this house as a project to bring it back to life? What would be the first thing you'd do? Let us know in the comments.