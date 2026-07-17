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If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your BoatView 9 Photos

If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat

Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
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Location: 34098 Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1985

Renovation Date: 2023 

Renovation Architect: Workaday Design 

Footprint: 1,968 Square Feet (2 Beds, 3 Baths) 

Lot Size: .22 Acres

From the Agent: "Set along the Nestucca River in Pacific City, this remodeled waterfront home was reimagined by architectural and interior design firm Workaday Design, led by Jason Stamp. Recent improvements include new roofing, windows, insulation, electrical work, and a complete interior remodel with an emphasis on clean lines, natural light, and high-quality materials. The result is a home that feels calm, refined, and designed around its connection to the landscape. Inside, wide-plank engineered oak floors, smooth-finish plaster walls, custom handmade cabinetry, quartz surfaces, and carefully curated lighting create a cohesive aesthetic. The open-concept living, dining, and kitchen spaces are designed for function and visual simplicity, with a European Rais stove anchoring the living area. In the kitchen, integrated Fisher & Paykel refrigeration, Electrolux induction cooking, Franke fixtures, soft-close custom cabinetry, and under-shelf lighting keep the design streamlined and quietly sophisticated. Natural light was a major focus of the remodel. Added windows, expansive skylights, and reworked living spaces bring sunlight deep into the home while framing views of the river and opening the home up to the shifting coastal light. Integrated smart home features include programmable heated floors, automated skylights with rain sensors, adjustable lighting tones, and an EV/Tesla charging station. Both bathrooms have spa-inspired upgrades like heated slate floors, handmade Moroccan tile, quartz counters, premium fixtures, custom glass, and a steam shower. The primary bath also has a cast-iron soaking tub. The detached garage has been converted into a yoga and wellness studio, with added windows and flexible space for fitness, work, art, or boat storage. Outside, the dock and ramp were completely rebuilt, creating direct access to the Nestucca River for world-class salmon and steelhead fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and year-round time on the water."

Existing windows and sliding doors on the north side of the house frame views of the Nestucca River. "The living room became a sanctuary where one can watch nature pass by," says architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Existing windows and sliding doors on the north side of the house frame views of the Nestucca River. "The living room became a sanctuary where one can watch nature pass by," says architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design.  

If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat - Photo 2 of 8 -

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"The Oregon coast has plenty of overcast, stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy," says Stamp. "The wood floors and kitchen cabinets offer visual warmth, while the Rais fireplace provides physical warmth."&nbsp;

"The Oregon coast has plenty of overcast, stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy," says Stamp. "The wood floors and kitchen cabinets offer visual warmth, while the Rais fireplace provides physical warmth." 

If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat - Photo 4 of 8 -
The reconstructed dock provides an easy launch point for kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and other river activities.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The reconstructed dock provides an easy launch point for kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and other river activities.  

If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat - Photo 6 of 8 -
In addition to a full interior remodel, the project includes new roofing, windows, insulation, and electrical work. The detached garage was also converted into a yoga and wellness studio.&nbsp;

In addition to a full interior remodel, the project includes new roofing, windows, insulation, and electrical work. The detached garage was also converted into a yoga and wellness studio. 

If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat - Photo 8 of 8 -

34098 Brooten Road in Pacific City, Oregon, is currently listed for $995,000 by Courtney Fields, owner of Sand + Cedar Realty.

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