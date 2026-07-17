If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat

Lot Size: .22 Acres

From the Agent: "Set along the Nestucca River in Pacific City, this remodeled waterfront home was reimagined by architectural and interior design firm Workaday Design, led by Jason Stamp. Recent improvements include new roofing, windows, insulation, electrical work, and a complete interior remodel with an emphasis on clean lines, natural light, and high-quality materials. The result is a home that feels calm, refined, and designed around its connection to the landscape. Inside, wide-plank engineered oak floors, smooth-finish plaster walls, custom handmade cabinetry, quartz surfaces, and carefully curated lighting create a cohesive aesthetic. The open-concept living, dining, and kitchen spaces are designed for function and visual simplicity, with a European Rais stove anchoring the living area. In the kitchen, integrated Fisher & Paykel refrigeration, Electrolux induction cooking, Franke fixtures, soft-close custom cabinetry, and under-shelf lighting keep the design streamlined and quietly sophisticated. Natural light was a major focus of the remodel. Added windows, expansive skylights, and reworked living spaces bring sunlight deep into the home while framing views of the river and opening the home up to the shifting coastal light. Integrated smart home features include programmable heated floors, automated skylights with rain sensors, adjustable lighting tones, and an EV/Tesla charging station. Both bathrooms have spa-inspired upgrades like heated slate floors, handmade Moroccan tile, quartz counters, premium fixtures, custom glass, and a steam shower. The primary bath also has a cast-iron soaking tub. The detached garage has been converted into a yoga and wellness studio, with added windows and flexible space for fitness, work, art, or boat storage. Outside, the dock and ramp were completely rebuilt, creating direct access to the Nestucca River for world-class salmon and steelhead fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and year-round time on the water."