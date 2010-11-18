Nesting Instinct

If I had a fatter wallet, and a big, spreading tree in my backyard (if, indeed, I had a backyard), I would most certainly covet this cool new product from DEDON: a Nestrest. It's a Hershey's Kiss-shaped faux birds' nest made of weatherproof fibers, meant to sit on the ground or, better, to hang from a tree limb. Unrealistic dangling over a river is optional.

The hanging pod is designed by Daniel Pouzet and Fred Frety, pictured below. They're both based in Paris. Pouzet used to work with Philippe Starck on large-scale architectural commissions; Frety has worked on projects ranging from bathroom fixtures to yachts to a sustainable village in the Philippines. I like how the Nestrest provides a sense of security and privacy, but still proffers a view on your surroundings. Imagine curling up in one of these with a book on a warm, breezy afternoon? Surrounded by pillows? Heaven!