A Memphis Co-Founder's Bold New Paper Goods
If you’re a fan of the Memphis design movement that made major waves in the Italian design scene of the 1980s, you’ll be rushing to get your hands on Rubberband’s most recent Designer Collection, featuring bright notebooks in six bold patterns and two different sizes. Rubberband recruited French artist and Memphis Group co-founder Nathalie Du Pasquier to bring her fearless imagination to their line of functional products. With an unrestrained sense of color, the notebooks are finished with visible stitched edging and solid colored interiors.
You can also take the geometric designs from your desk to your wall with a coordinating poster print that measures 19 inches by 27 inches.
