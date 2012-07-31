Nani Marquina's 25th Anniversary

Here are the results, captured in a short video about the day:

For a closer look at the rugs, and a more in-depth look at the rug-making process, check out Nani Marquina's site, where the company posts making-of videos that detail the creation of some of their most iconic designs.



For example, here's a short video about the yarn-dying and kilim-making steps required for Marquina's striped Medina rugs and Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec's Losanges rugs, both from 2011:





Here you can watch rug-makers weave in felt flowers and leaves to create Marquina's groundbreaking Little Field of Flowers rug, designed by Tord Boontje in 2006:



And lastly, for a more detailed glimpse into the rug-making process, check out this video about Marquina's new Chillada rugs, with graphics inspired by the work of Spanish artist Eduardo Chillada. In two and a half minutes, you'll watch artisans demonstrate traditional techniques including hand-knotting, washed hand-tufting, and "hand-woven sumak":