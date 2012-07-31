Nani Marquina's 25th Anniversary
View Photos

Nani Marquina's 25th Anniversary

By Jaime Gillin
Spanish rug and textile designer Nani Marquina, whose idyllic Ibiza weekend house we featured in Dwell's July/August 2012 "Designers at Home" issue, recently marked her company's 25th anniversary. To celebrate, she and her staff carried more than 60 rugs out to Virreina Square in Barcelona's Gracia district to watch the public interact with them.

Here are the results, captured in a short video about the day:

 

For a closer look at the rugs, and a more in-depth look at the rug-making process, check out Nani Marquina's site, where the company posts making-of videos that detail the creation of some of their most iconic designs.

For example, here's a short video about the yarn-dying and kilim-making steps required for Marquina's striped Medina rugs and Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec's Losanges rugs, both from 2011:



Here you can watch rug-makers weave in felt flowers and leaves to create Marquina's groundbreaking Little Field of Flowers rug, designed by Tord Boontje in 2006:


And lastly, for a more detailed glimpse into the rug-making process, check out this video about Marquina's new Chillada rugs, with graphics inspired by the work of Spanish artist Eduardo Chillada. In two and a half minutes, you'll watch artisans demonstrate traditional techniques including hand-knotting, washed hand-tufting, and "hand-woven sumak":