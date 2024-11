The existing Mill house was likely built in the 19th Century—around 1830, estimates homeowner Simon Quinn—and is attached to a 17th-century mill. "We assume it’s the same mill mentioned in the Doomsday Book," says Quinn. While the Victorian-era house has been renovated and extended by Cooke Fawcett Architects, the Grade II–listed mill hasn’t been developed due to planning restrictions (although it does house plant equipment for the renewable heating and hot water systems).