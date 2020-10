Artful stacks of Caleb’s collection of National Geographic and Monocle magazines. “They make for decoration, but I just like having them around after I read them as well,” says Caleb. Adds Natalie: “I love them because my family's Italian, and my grandma would always have bright yellow pieces that she would decorate with. That was my way to celebrate that part of her home and bring it to our home.” The Lincoln Center poster is vintage, and the couple lived nearby it when they were based in NYC.