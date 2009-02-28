Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
My House: Bellemo & Cat’s Cradle
Though they make a quid as sculptors, Cat Macleod and Michael Bellemo took on the art of architecture when they printed an image of one of their works onto corrugated plastic and used it to clad their own home.
Text by
Photos by
This story was published in Dwell’s March 2009 issue.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Karen Pakula
Karen Pakula is a staff writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsMy HouseDwell Magazine