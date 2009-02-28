Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
My House: Bellemo & Cat’s CradleView 7 Photos
Dwell Magazine

My House: Bellemo & Cat’s Cradle

Though they make a quid as sculptors, Cat Macleod and Michael Bellemo took on the art of architecture when they printed an image of one of their works onto corrugated plastic and used it to clad their own home.
Text by
Photos by
View 7 Photos

This story was published in Dwell’s March 2009 issue.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

k
Karen Pakula
Karen Pakula is a staff writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

My HouseDwell Magazine