This Monolithic Home in Los Angeles References the City’s First Museum

Photographer: Erik Stackpole / @erik_stackpole_undehn

From the Architect: "Museum Towers is a house designed by A.TEATRO, a Los Angeles based firm, in homage to the neighboring Southwest Museum of the American Indian, which features a single tower visible from multiple vantage points in the surrounding territories and holds a large collection of Indigenous art and artifacts. The challenging site is a narrow and steep upslope lot in the Mount Washington neighborhood with a maximum build allowed floor area of just 1,407 square feet to include a two-car garage, an accessory dwelling unit, plus the main residence. The architect, David Gonzalez Rojas, grew up in Northeast Los Angeles and often visited the Southwest Museum when it used to be open to the public and felt that there was an opportunity to explore its rich history and concepts of the tower(s) and the museum as a home. What was first a literal approach to the ideas later expanded itself to multiple interpretations.

"Three open-to-the-sky courtyards were created to prolong the experience from space to space. Circulating up through the building, the spaces oscillate between interior and exterior multiple times before reaching the highest tower. To access it on the fourth level one must climb the exterior steps which notably wrap the corner of the tower. The project is a play between volume and void, rough exteriors and smooth interiors. Towers and courtyards appear archaic and monolithic, emphasized by the material choice of a vertically striated plaster to evoke a sense that the structure has been carved into the hill.