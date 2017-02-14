Multi-Pendant Lighting Adorns Lakeside Home in Germany



This lakeside property in Germany truly represents the owner's classic style. Over a period of two years, Fuchs, Wacker, Evi Märklstetter, and Stephan Interiors collaborated on this project, making sure that each room reflected the highest standards of detail. The result is a stunning design with an ambiance that allows the residents to enjoy their dream of life on the Ammersee.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

A grouping of our Solitaire, Oculo, and Stargazer pendants in Gray, Chocolate, and Smoke glass hang from individual junction boxes above a custom wooden table. To learn more about all the ways you can hang multiple pendants, click here. The combination of different glass shapes, colors, and drop lengths make this multi-pendant lighting installation completely unique. The rich and cool tones of our handmade glass pendants serve as the perfect accent lamping to the natural light streaming in from a window facing the Bavarian Prealps.