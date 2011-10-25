Mr. CHIP Goes to Washington
Mr. CHIP Goes to Washington

By Jaime Gillin
A highlight of this year's Solar Decathlon was the CHIP house, designed, built, and transported to Washington DC by a team of over 100 SCI-Arc and Caltech students. The uniquely puffy "outsulated" CHIP house—the Compact, Hyper-Insulated Prototype—is an effort to "address the contemporary issues or sustainability, energy efficiency, and affordable housing through a built work." If you missed it during the Decathlon, you have a few additional opportunities to check it out, most notably an exhibition opening this Friday at SCI-Arc's Library Gallery. "Mr. CHIP Goes to Washington," running through December 16, displays through photographs, video, and time-lapse footage the "frantic month in Washington D.C. that is the culmination of the team's two-year effort to conceptualize and develop its proposition for a new sustainability."

Alternatively, Dwell editor Diana Budds put together a great slideshow of highlights from the 2011 Solar Decathlon here.

Mr. CHIP Goes to Washington - Photo 1 of 2 -

The CHIP team offers a virtual tour here:

And a discussion of the house's architectural highlights is here: 

For more behind-the-scenes videos, check out the CHIP website's multimedia page.

A view of the 750-square-foot interior of the CHIP house, with &quot;programmable cabinets&quot; and soft foam vinyl furniture that's easy to stash and store.

