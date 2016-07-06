The Heroin Bike

Every shape, line, and detail have been carefully thought through and refined to achieve the perfect bicycle form. Pure and elegant, Heroin combines Italian craftsmanship and French design with premium components and pioneering technology to provide superior performance and style in one. The handmade frame weighs just 750 grams and is manufactured from high modulus carbon fiber which is mostly used in the aerospace industry. The honeycomb texture is not just an aesthetic addition, it also improves the aerodynamics of the bike; at 12 mph, the air resistance is reduced by almost 10%. The rim is designed to be light, stiff, and tough thanks to the carbon material and monocoque construction; this translates to a pressure resistance of up to 160 psi and an ability to handle temperatures greater than 395°F, for efficient braking in various conditions. Made from carbon fiber and customized to suit the owner’s preference, the handlebars feature an ergonomic design for more comfort and internal cable routing. To complement the refined base, premium components are used, including a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic groupset with an 11-28 cassette and internal battery, Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance Black Limited Edition tires, and a Rotor Inpower crank. Only 349 bicycles will be made, each backed by a lifetime warranty. The models are available to order on the official website at a price of under $17,000, with their respective number stamped on the frame in a golden color. Images courtesy of the Heroin Project.