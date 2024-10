Getting the cargo-net hammock installed posed a bit of a challenge. Monica and Stephen found it tough to find a company to help with executing their idea. "If you want to do something with a little bit of risk, it really takes some convincing," says Monica. With the help of a U.S.-based company that deals with large-scale net facilities, they got a group together and lashed the whole perimeter to create a safe, sturdy, and supportive weaving.