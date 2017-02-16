With projects as diverse as the Holon City Center in Holon, Israel, and the Greenwich Street Project in New York, works range from commercial to residential and include built, virtual, and installation. Current projects include the luxurious nine-story residential Vestry in New York and a soon-to-be-announced restaurant in the Brewster Carriage House. The list of achievements goes on: lecturing stints at both Harvard and Columbia; twice published; numerous exhibits including "The Unprivate House" (MOMA, 1999) and "Young Architects" (Also MOMA, 2001); the Emerging Voice award (2001) and the IIDA/Metropolis Smart Environments Award (2006). Archi-Tectonics also recently won the Design Competition for a Sustainable Neighborhood and Farmers Market on Staten Island, New York. Here, some memorable moments with Winka: On Sustainability...

"Maybe it's my Euro background, but sustainability is one of the first things we think of. We consider systems efficiency, cost; we source a lot of materials locally. It surprised me, for example, that upstate New York isn't more of a supplier to New York City. We do a lot of radiant floor heat, smart systems in facades—such as classic south facades with big overhangs."

...and Standardization

"This is really needed. And we have to start with contractors being more interested, more innovative; we constantly are looking for them, finding them in prefab contractors. But not the fancy ones, the more technical builders, the extremely boring ones [laughs]. We are not working with any of the 'fancy' people."



The Woman Question

"What's really funny is I never think about it in theory—only when an issue on women comes up. But the client who just bought a penthouse at Vestry said there should be more women contractors, because they would be more practical. She is a biologist, and thinks through systems. I think that people like that women are so precise. I also like to think they are quite daring. But I do think it's just a profession like any other profession. There are, in fact, a lot of women architects, but it's a team profession. We do not really have a lack of female architects. What ends up happening is there aren't that many single men running offices either. There are very few architects running architecture firms. I don't think it's necessarily women, just the nature of profession."



The Need for Problems

"There is that famous saying: Don't solve a problem, create the right problem. I always use this. Architects are presented as problem solvers, which is a reduction of what we do. The reality is that we are supposed to take something and make a much more interesting concept. Through that you will also solve what needs to be solved. We have discussed how to work with smart skins and smart spaces; how to integrate comfort; sound systems; padding. It's much like industrial and car designers do."

On Cars

"Buildings are dumb now; they are slow. Why don't buildings look more like cars? Why don't buildings work more like cars? The distance between what a car is and what a house is—we're totally interested in seeing how we can move that forward."