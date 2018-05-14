A Restored Midcentury Gem by Marcel Breuer Asks $1.47M
Marcel Breuer modeled the Lauck House after one of his own iconic works, the residence commissioned by the Museum of Modern Art's "House in the Museum Garden" exhibition in 1949. The home addressed the needs of suburban living for the modern American family in the postwar epoch, and its affordability and simplicity challenged the popular belief that modern architecture was exclusive, cubic, and expensive.
The Lauck House features many of Breuer's architectural signatures, including the butterfly roof and spatial organization. Breuer set the children's area, bedrooms, and playroom apart from the parent's. The kitchen is centrally located, providing views to all activities throughout the house. The open, flexible plan can accommodate a growing family.
The home's fully glazed, southern facade visually connects living spaces to the yard, while capturing the warmth of the sun during winter days. Continuous interior to exterior materials further enhance the connection between the landscape and the interior living spaces. The 3,800-square-foot, four-bed, four-bath home features vertical wood siding inside and outside, flagstone floors which draw nature in, and the original Breuer stairs and rope still in place.
Throughout the years, some work has been completed on the home to maintain its character as an iconic example of modern architecture. In the mid 1980s, the home received a respectable addition which maintained the footprint of the original design. Currently, the home is owned by an architect couple, Sara and Rafi Segal, who purchased it in 2008 and undertook restoration work using archival research as a guide—colors, material finishes, and partitions were brought back to their original state. The Rockefeller Foundation, an aid to the restoration, provided the original color scheme for the house, including Breuer's special blue that is a unique combination of blue, white, and gray. Elegant, modern pieces furnish the home, enhancing the midcentury character of the dwelling.
In 2009, the home won a national merit award for its restoration and preservation, proving that quality design has the power to positively enhance everyday living.
The Lauck house is currently listed at $1,470,000 through Architecture for Sale.
